SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Horace Mann, a Springfield-based insurance and financial services company for educators, has donated $2,500 to the University of Illinois Springfield Teacher Education Department for a dual credit course for high school seniors in Menard and Sangamon counties.
The courseis titled "Foundations of American Education," and its purpose is to encourage more students to become teachers.
"We are always looking to provide solutions for our educator customers and find ways to attract students to this noble profession," said Marita Zuraitis, Horace Mann president and CEO. "School officials and administrators tell us that finding teachers is becoming more difficult. We hope this program will encourage more high school students to explore the educator profession and give them a jump start on their college degree."
"This unique program provides a local long-term solution to the teacher shortage crisis that Illinois and the nation is facing today, and creates an exciting partnership with UIS, Horace Mann and our local school districts to help our own students become future high-quality teachers," said Jeff Vose, regional superintendent of schools for Sangamon and Menard counties. "I want to thank Horace Mann for their generous gift of $2,500 to help support tuition costs for these approximately 15-20 high school students from our region to attend these teaching courses at UIS."
The dual credit course started in Fall Semester 2018. 18 students from eight local high schools enrolled in it. Seniors earn college and high school credit for completing the course.
"This course allows students to get a head start on their teaching degree and to provide the foundation of education at all levels", said Scott Doerr, a UIS adjunct instructor who teaches the course and superintendent of the Nokomis School District.
The "Foundations of American Education" course counts toward general education credits for students who attend UIS to complete their bachelor's degrees. The credits can also transfer to other institutions in the state.