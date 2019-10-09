SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Horace Mann is giving a $25,000 grant to the Central Illinois Foodbank.
The money will provide fresh milk and eggs to families at Harvard Park Elementary School. This is in addition to fresh produce that is already delivered on a weekly basis.
The grant will help the Foodbank provide a consistent source of dairy and protein to approximately 345 children at the school.
The grant will be given Wednesday at 1:15 p.m.
92% of the children Harvard Park Elementary School are considered low-income.