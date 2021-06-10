POTOMAC, III (WAND) - Horses, turns out they can help with trauma. Horses have the power to heal and with the upcoming Rising Tide conference, any professional can learn how to help heal trauma in ways different than horse therapy.
If you'd like to join the Rising Tide Conference, click here.
"It really saved me because when I was with them I just felt like I just got out of my stress," Isabelle Reitmann, a St. Joseph resident, is just one of many who horses have helped heal. "Horses have like known how I felt cause that's what horses do, and they help with therapy and these horses, they are really cute and amazing."
Horses help heal through a connection only those with trauma can understand. Michael Remole, the CEO and president of Gateway Family Services, tells WAND how a horse and human brain have a special connection, saying, "A horses brain is very similar to an individual who has experienced trauma and so while we are working together were able to help the horse and help the human so it’s a win-win for both individuals."
Through horse therapy, individuals work with horses by forming relationships, "
"We know that relationships are the vehicle for a change and so relationships with a human is pretty intimate and tough to break some of our old patterns and so horses are relational beings and we get to have a relationship with them." Remole says.
Gateway Family Services provides intensive mental health services, helping hundreds of people, not only in Central Illinois but in the Midwest. Remole says, "it's a really unique approach but more comprehensive and understanding how brain develops and that's the way we target the brain during session because then we can find healing that way."
Isabelle's mom says the program is something they found by being at the right place, at the right time. Yasmin Rietmann says the program was what she needed for her two daughters. "They help people going through trauma and therapy, they do! It just all works together just the way it was supposed to and I couldn’t have imagined a better place for my kids to come and have help with what we were dealing with."
The Rising Tide Conference is happening June 16th to June 18th, to help professionals or anyone interested in how to cope with and heal trauma. Remole says they have Dr. Bruce Perry, a Senior Fellow at Childtrauma Academy along with 24 other leading professionals to speak about trauma. Remole tells WAND News, "they’re using that neurosequential process and a variety of settings from people using equine assistance therapy to those teachers and counselors and professionals in a variety of settings sharing with us how we can use those skills and how we can use a neurosequential approach to change the world."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.