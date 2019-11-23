OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WAND) - Saint Luke's South Hospital in Overland park had a fun way of celebrating the release of Frozen II.
The hospital dressed these babies in Frozen costumes. From Anna, to Elsa, to Olaf. The gang was all there.
The babies were all born in the past week.
'Let them in! Let them see! For the first time in forever, our babies Saint Luke's South are dressing up for the release of #Frozen2. Anna, Elsa, and Olaf are here and they all like warm hugs. Remember, love is always an open door at Saint Luke's. Don't let it go!' the hospital wrote on their Instagram.
The movie was released on Nov. 22.