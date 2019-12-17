PITTSBURGH (WAND) – The cuteness is strong with these newborns.
Babies at a Pittsburgh hospital are ready for the release of “Rise of Skywalker,” the latest “Star Wars” movie.
(Provided Photo/UPMC Magee Women's Hospital)
The babies were dressed up at UPMC Magee Hospital in Santa hats that have big green ears like Yoda. The hospital posted the photos on Facebook with the title "Merry we must be." The post has hundreds of shares and likes.
It’s part of a holiday tradition at the hospital. A nurse crocheted the jolly Jedi hats. This year they are out of this galaxy cute in their festive attire.