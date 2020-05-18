SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A central Illinois hospital is honoring front-line professionals, and specifically their work during the pandemic, as part of National Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Week.
The recognition for workers is coming from HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital, which published a press release Monday recognizing those who put their lives on the line during a difficult time nationally.
“The Shelbyville area has an incredible team to count on when it comes to medical emergencies – and pandemics,” said Michael Queary, emergency department manager. “Paramedics, emergency medical technicians, first responders, dispatchers, emergency nurses, physician assistants and nurse practitioners, as well as all of the fire and rescue personnel, are exceptional. Our care team at HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital knows we are blessed to be a small part of this dedicated team who work tirelessly for our family and yours.”
National EMS Week began under the direction of President Gerald Ford in 1974. According to the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians, the week celebrates the important work EMS practitioners do in American communities.
"From hospitals’ perspective, EMS is an essential part of building a resilient health care system that functions efficiently and effectively every day and can respond to disasters and public health emergencies," the release said. "These dedicated professionals strive for seamless care, from the field to the hospital emergency department or trauma center."
