HOOPESTON, Ill. (WAND) - OSF HealthCare Children's Hospital of Illinois has launched an interactive prescription drug safety course for teenage students.
The course, Prescription Drug Safety, is made available at no cost to students in grades 9 through 12 through a partnership with social-impact technology innovator EVERFI, Inc.
The program is being offered at Hoopeston Area High School.
The program is designed to give students the knowledge and tools to make healthy, informed decisions about prescription medications.
One in five high school seniors reports having misused prescription drugs at least once. The misuse of prescription drugs is highest among young adults ages 18-25.
"OSF Children's Hospital of Illinois is pleased to work with EVERFI on this very important initiative aimed at preventing prescription drug abuse," said Mike Wells, President, OSF Children's Hospital. "It is our goal to have a positive impact through these types of relationships throughout the communities in which we are called to serve."
The Prescription Drug Safety course uses interactive scenarios and self-guided activities to help students learn the facts about drugs, how to properly use and dispose of them, and what to do if someone is misusing them.