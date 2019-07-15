SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Kids were able to trade in their clothes for scrubs at Operation Kid Clinic.
With the help of HSHS St. John's Hospital, they were able to experience what it's like to work in a hospital.
Division Director of Community Outreach, Kimberly Luz, said this program allows kids to get hands-on experience.
"They actually get what we call a buddy doll," Luz said. "They get to learn how to do blood pressure checks (and) how to use stethoscope. They get to learn about injections, and they get to meet and learn one-on-one with doctors and nurses."
Luz said this clinic is aimed at breaking down fears children have around doctors.
"Going to the hospital (or) going to the doctor's office can produce a lot of anxiety," Luz said. "This is one of those ways we make those introductions in a safe and fun setting."
According to Luz, many children associate doctors with pain.
"We introduce them to health care in a place where they have control over the situation," Luz said. "Then, they are less likely to have anxiety if they find themselves in the hospital."
Operation Kid Clinic is also aimed at opening children's minds to the possibility of a career in the medical field.
"Sometimes they think about [the future] within the confines of a box and we want to break down those barriers," Luz said. "Every year, we hear kiddos leave and tell us when they grow up, they are going to be a doctor."