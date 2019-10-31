SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Every kid wants to go trick-or-treating on Halloween, even the ones that are sick.
Amy Leverenz, a pediatric nurse at HSHS St. John's Children's Hospital, said the hospital wants all of its patients to be able to participle in Halloween fun.
"It's my absolute favorite day on the pediatric floor," Leverenz said.
According to Leverenz, every department in the hospital joins together to pass out candy and treats.
"Every hospital unit, like the ER, all the floors, the cafeteria, sets up a table and gives out gifts," Leverenz said.
Vanessa Little has been a patient at St. John's for the last 10 years, but this was her first year celebrating Halloween there.
"I thought it was just going to be a small little thing, but to see everyone in this big room is really cool," Little said.
This day isn't just important to the kids. Little's mom, Kim Leistner-Root, said it's important to the parents too.
"It's just such a say brightener, not just for the little kids and the patients, for the parents that are here with their kids," Leistner -Root said. "It really lifts your spirits. They make it just as memorable as if you were at home."
Leverenz said it's great to see the kids so happy, dress up and watch them be something other than sick for the day.
"Kids just want to feel like a kid," Leverenz said. "They don't want to be weird. They don't want to feel like something is different about them. They just want to fit in."