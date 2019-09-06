EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) – A central Illinois hospital was recognized nationally for the care it gives to breastfeeding mothers and their babies.
HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital has earned the label of being a "Designated Baby-Friendly" birth facility. That honor is handed out by Baby-Friendly USA, which conducts a rigorous on-site survey before making a decision on recognition for what it calls an "optimal level of care". The Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative is sponsored by the World Health Organization and United Nations Children's Fund.
St. Anthony’s is one of 581 active "Baby-Friendly" hospitals and birth-centers in the U.S. and one of over 20,000 across the globe.
Ashley Vincent, manager of women and infant services for HSHS St. Anthony’s, said the hospital earned the recognition because it follows what’s called the “Ten Steps for Successful Breastfeeding”.
“While all new mothers at St. Anthony’s are free to decide how best to feed their babies, we believe breastfeeding whenever possible is a healthier option for mothers and infants,” said Vincent. “Our goal is to encourage and assist new mothers to breastfeed their babies.”
In the words of the HSHS system, the ten steps are:
- Have a written breastfeeding policy that is routinely communicated to all health care staff.
- Train all health care staff in the skills necessary to implement this policy.
- Inform all pregnant women about the benefits and management of breastfeeding.
- Help mothers initiate breastfeeding within one hour of birth.
- Show mothers how to breastfeed and how to maintain lactation, even if they are separated from their infants.
- Give infants no food or drink other than breast-milk, unless medically indicated.
- Practice rooming in – allow mothers and infants to remain together 24 hours a day.
- Encourage breastfeeding on demand.
- Give no pacifiers or artificial nipples to breastfeeding infants.
- Foster the establishment of breastfeeding support groups and refer mothers to them on discharge from the hospital or birth center.
More information about the HSHS St. Anthony’s Women and Infant Center is available online here.