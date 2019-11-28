SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - For people in the medical field, there are no days off, but staff members at HSHS St. John's Hospital found ways to still be thankful today.
Nurse Shirley Williamson has worked many holidays at the hospital.
"I've worked at St. John's for 40 years, and I've spent lots of Thanksgivings here," Williamson said. "I know I'm there, if nobody else is there, I'm there."
Williamson said even on holidays, it's all about the patients.
"A lot of my patients are my family," Williamson said. "I enjoy taking care of them, cheering them up when they don't have loved ones to come in."
While Williamson doesn't get to be with her own family on Thanksgiving, she still got to eat a meal with her second one.
"You get your turkey, your dressing, your cranberry sauce, you get the whole works," Williamson said.
Theo Tom, executive chef at St. John's, said the kitchen staff prepared a feast for nearly 1,000 patients and staff members to enjoy.
"One of the chefs has been here since 4 a.m. cooking the turkeys, making mashed potatoes and green bean casserole," Tom said. "We ended up bringing in 450 pounds of turkey in today to feed everyone."
Williamson said getting this meal makes her feel like she's at home, even when she's not.
"It's just like being at home. You're not missing out," Williamson said. "I'm thankful that the good Lord woke me up this morning, and blessed me to be a blessing to others."