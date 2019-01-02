EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) – HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital has welcomed its first baby born in 2019!
Alice Rayann Warner was born to mother Caitlyn Warner and father Jeremy Warner at 5:17 a.m. on Jan. 1. The hospital gave the proud parents a basket of gifts to celebrate the birth of St. Anthony’s 2019 New Year’s Baby.
The baby weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces and was 20 inches long at the time of birth.
The family is from St. Elmo.
Anyone interested in learning more about the HSHS St. Anthony’s Women and Infants Center is asked to visit this link.