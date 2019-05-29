DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Three people were hospitalized after a boat crashed along Lake Decatur.
There were nine people on board when the operator crashed the boat, conservation police say. It hit a dock between 6:20 p.m. and 6:33 p.m. and ended up on the shore near Lake Shore Drive.
The status of the injured people, who were taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital, is unknown at this time. The operator is facing a DUI charge after they were arrested at the scene.
Conservation police are continuing to investigate.