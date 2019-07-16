CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - One person was hospitalized after a fight led to a stabbing, police said.
A press release said officers responded at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday to the 100 block of Kenwood Road, where they found a 26-year-old man with a stab wound. His injuries were not life threatening and responders took him to a hospital.
Police said they believe a verbal, domestic dispute became physical, leading to the stabbing. They have not arrested anyone as of Tuesday afternoon.
The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Champaign police at (217)351-4545. Crime Stoppers is accepting anonymous tips at (217)373-8477 or online here.