DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - At least one person was removed from a Decatur bus on a stretcher after a Tuesday crash.
A WAND-TV crew came to the scene of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and East William Street and found a bus with damage in the back of it as it sat in a parking lot. A car appeared to have heavy damage in the intersection.
The station watched a person from the bus be removed. People at the scene said three people were hospitalized, including a bus driver, a bus passengers and a car passenger.
Police told WAND-TV Tuesday night that injuries suffered in the crash were minor.
Transit crews have removed the bus and others are cleaning up the intersection after 5 p.m.
The station has not heard anything official from law enforcement about what caused this crash, but a passerby did tell the station they heard the sound of a collision.
This developing story will be updated as WAND-TV learns more.