EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Two people needed hospital care after a Thursday crash involving three vehicles.
State police say the driver of a black 2019 Ford traveling southbound stopped along Illinois 33 at about 7:48 a.m. Thursday as a vehicle in front of him had stopped to turn left onto Effingham County 1300th Ave. They say 58-year-old Sesser woman Carolyn S. Harris, who was behind the wheel of a gray 2019 Dodge, failed to slow down and hit the left rear of the Ford.
Troopers say Harris then crossed into the northbound lane and hit the front of a blue 2020 Freightliner truck.
Harris and 23-year-old Midlothian, Va., man Nathan F. Humphrey, who was driving the Ford, were both hospitalized. Harris went to Carle Hospital, while responders took Humphrey to HSHS St. Anthony’s Hospital in Effingham.
Troopers charged Harris with improper lane usage.
The condition of both drivers is unknown Thursday night.