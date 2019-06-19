SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – An adult and four minors are in hospital care after a head-on crash, troopers say.
The crash happened at 2:42 p.m. Wednesday at Old Route 36 and Oak Crest Road. According to state police, 28-year-old Springfield woman Sara. L. Caillier was heading westbound on 36 at Oak Crest when she moved over the center line “for unknown reasons” and hit a semi-truck.
Troopers say Caillier had a 3-year-old boy and girls at ages 5, 6 and 18 months old in the 2002 Chevrolet Malibu. All five people had serious injuries and were hospitalized at HSHS St. John’s Hospital.
The driver of the 2002 International, 61-year-old Springfield man Daniel J. Jiannoni, refused treatment at the scene. Everyone involved in the crash had seat belts on.