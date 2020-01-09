DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man has life-threatening wounds after a Thursday afternoon shooting, police said.
Officers were called to the area of East Olive Street between Warren and Water streets in Decatur around 12:30 p.m. for the report of shots fired. Authorities later told WAND-TV the victim was a 20-year-old Decatur man.
He went to a hospital by a private vehicle for treatment.
Police found several shell casings in the area of the shooting.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Decatur police want anyone with information to contact them at (217)424-2711.