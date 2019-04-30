SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - At least one person is hospitalized after a vehicle vs. train crash in Sangamon County.
Responders are on the scene of the crash at Cockrell Lane and Mathers Road Tuesday evening. Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell says one person was transported from the scene, but it's unclear if it was due to a medical reason or because of the crash.
It's also unclear what caused that crash at this time. WAND-TV has a crew on the way to to the scene.
This developing story will be updated as the station learns more.