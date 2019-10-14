(WAND) - 21 people have become sick in 13 different states due to an outbreak strain of Salmonella.
Seven people have been hospitalized.
The CDC said contact with pet turtles is likely the cause of the outbreak.
Turtles can carry Salmonella germs in their droppings while appearing healthy and clean. These germs can easily spread to their bodies, tank water, and habitats.
People can get sick after they touch a turtle or anything in their habitats.
People who own pet turtles are issued the following warnings by the CDC:
- Wash your hands.
- Always wash hands thoroughly with soap and water right after touching, feeding, or caring for a turtle or cleaning its habitat.
- Adults should supervise handwashing for young children.
- Play safely.
- Don’t kiss or snuggle turtles, because this can spread Salmonella germs to your face and mouth and make you sick.
- Don’t let turtles roam freely in areas where food is prepared or stored, such as kitchens.
- Clean habitats, toys, and pet supplies outside the house when possible.
- Avoid cleaning these items in the kitchen or any other location where food is prepared, served, or stored.
- Pick the right pet for your family.
- Children under 5 years of age, adults aged 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems are at a greater risk for serious illness. Households with these people should consider a different pet.
- Educate customers and employees.
- Pet stores, breeders, or others that sell or display turtles should provide educational materials.
Symptoms of Salmonella include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps 12 to 72 hours after being exposed to the bacteria.
Salmonella infection may spread from the intestines to the bloodstream and then to other places in the body.
The investigation is ongoing.