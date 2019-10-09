COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One person was hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash in Coles County Monday.
It happened around 9 p.m. on Interstate 57 northbound at milepost 183.
David Gronski, 24, of Bloomington, Indiana was driving with Ricky McDonald, 49, of Decatur as a passenger.
Police said Gronski was driving north on I-57 near milepost 183 when he lost control of the vehicle, left the road, and overturned in the grass median.
The crash is currently under investigation.
McDonald was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with serious injuries.
Both Gronski and McDonald were wearing seatbets.
Gronski was cited for improper lane usage.