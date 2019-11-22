EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Two people were hospitalized after a crash in Effingham County.
State police said at 12:12 p.m. Friday, a 1987 Chevrolet Silverado and 2011 Ford F-150 were moving in opposite directions on Moccasin Road near County Road 600 East. According to troopers, heavy smoke from a hay bale fire crossed both lanes and obscured the vision of both drivers, leading to them hit each other head-on when they moved through the smoke.
The people hospitalized include the Chevrolet driver, 20-year-old Devon L. Morlan of St. Elmo, and Atlamont man Ross E. Cornett, 51, who was behind the wheel of the F-150. Morland went to HSHS St. Anthony’s Hospital by private transport, while an ambulance took Cornett to the same hospital.
The condition of both drivers is unknown Friday night. Possible charges are pending.