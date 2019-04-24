DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A possible shooting sent a man to a hospital in the Danville area Wednesday.
The News-Gazette reports responders came to the Fair Oaks public housing complex before 2 p.m. in response to a gunshot victim call. Responders at the scene tried to stabilize the man after he was placed in an ambulance.
Local residents told the newspaper they saw a man lying in the middle of Lewis Lane near Fairchild Street at a location on the south side of the housing complex.
Police remained on the scene Wednesday afternoon. The area of the possible shooting is blocked off with crime tape.