DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Three people were hospitalized after a fire heavily damaged a house.
Firefighters say the second floor of a home at 1355 N. Church St. took heavy smoke and fire damage Wednesday evening, while the first floor had minor smoke damage. Neighbors say firefighters broke through a second-story window to attack the flames.
The three occupants, including two adults and a 16-year-old teen, were hospitalized for smoke inhalation. Pets were also rescued, including 10 kittens, two adult female cats and a dog. The kittens are believed to be from recent litters.
Firefighters say they tried to resuscitate a second dog but were unable to save it.
Family members took possession of the dog that lived, crews say, while Macon County Animal Control took the cats from the scene.
Firefighters say they had the fire out within minutes of their arrival, which was shortly after 5 p.m. They remained on the scene for several hours to make sure it was fully out.
The fire remains under investigation.