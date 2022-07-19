DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Local blood center reports critical need for blood donations.
ImpactLife announced, many blood types are critically needed, with less than 3-day supplies on hand. The blood donation center reported hospitals are in critical need of O+, O- and A- blood. ImpactLife said they'd like to have a 5-day supply of all blood types and products.
"You never know when you are going to need a mass transfusion," said Sara Palacio, Donor Relations Consultant.
Palacio said the donation center normally sees low donor numbers during the summer and around major holidays. It takes less than an hour to donate and one donation can save 3 lives.
"If you think about the benefit you are doing to the community, it can really make a big impact," she said.
Macon County will host a blood drive on Wednesday, July 20 at the ImpactLife Donor Center at 151 W. Main Street in Decatur. The blood donated will go to local hospitals in the area.
Jonathan Thomas, Director of Macon County ETSB and Central Illinois Regional Dispatch Center, told WAND News he tries to donate every chance he gets. He wants to encourage people to sign up and help save a life.
"You know some people aren't able to donate, but if you are able to donate, I think it's a positive thing and you are helping the community," he said.
ImpactLife said whole blood donors will receive a $10 electronic gift card or 500 donor loyalty store bonus points. Double red and platelet donors will receive a $25 electronic gift card or 1500 donor loyalty store bonus points.
Donors need to set up an appointment. Click here to schedule one. The blood center will also be open on July 22. Persons donating should credit Macon County on the sign-in sheet.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.