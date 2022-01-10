(WAND) - Central Illinois hospitals remain full as COVID-19 spreads to a record number of people. Hospitals leaders told WAND News the next few weeks could strain resources to their breaking point.
"I'm not anti-science, I'm anti-somebody how to control and live my life," Ronda Morrison said in an interview with HSHS.
Morrison said her pride kept her from getting vaccinated. But when she got infected with COVID-19, she regretted her decision.
"I couldn't even walk 20 feet from my bedroom to my main bathroom without sitting there for 20 minutes gasping for air trying to catch my breath and figure out what on earth is going on with my body," Morrison explained.
She ended up at HSHS St. John's Hospital, fighting for her life and wishing she had received the shot.
"Don't listen to the social media hype and the people telling you your body is strong enough. Because it might not be strong enough," Morrison said.
Now, HSHS St. John's and its sister hospital, HSHS St. Mary's, are at capacity with beds full of COVID-19 patients.
"The surge in hospitalizations is really reflective of the enormous spike right now in the number of new cases that we're seeing," Dr. Ryan Jennings, chief medical officer at HSHS, told WAND News.
St. Mary's is dealing with a record number of coronavirus patients, and about three quarters of them are unvaccinated. Doctors say their staff is overwhelmed and things could get worse in the coming weeks.
"The healthcare worker fatigue is tremendous right now. Definitely in the next month or so, everybody trying to support each other and help our workers," Jennings said.
Omicron is expected to become the dominant variant soon, and it typically has less severe side effects than Delta. But Jennings said there is little difference between strains when it comes to hospitalizations.
"Even though maybe it was omicron, you're already extremely ill and regardless of the strain, its very likely that you'll have serious complications if you reach that point," Jennings said.
He said that makes vaccines critical to saving lives.
HSHS is now offering boosters for 12-15 year olds. Click here for more information.
