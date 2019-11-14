(WAND) - Hostess is releasing a Twinkies cereal.
Post Holdings and Hostess Brands announced Wednesday that Twinkies Cereal will hit grocery stores shelves in late December.
Meredith Suffron, senior director of brand management at Post, told CNBC, “Knowing how much excitement was generated when the Twinkies snack cake made its comeback in 2013, we knew fans would love a cereal version of this beloved snack."
“In developing a cereal version of the iconic Twinkies, our top priority was focused on delivering the great Twinkies flavor in each bite,” Josh Jans, brand manager of cereal partnerships at Post, said in the companies’ joint press release. “We think fans will find that it not only tastes great with milk but also outside the bowl.”
Back in January, cereal versions of Hostess’ Honey Bun and Donettes were released.