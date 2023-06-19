(WAND) - Hot temperatures and dry conditions are forecast for Central Illinois this week.
Showers fell Sunday into early Monday across the south. As of Monday morning, about two-thirds of an inch of rain accumulated in Effingham.
The rest of Central Illinois basically missed out on the rain. Drought conditions will worsen this week.
Highs will be in the upper-80s to around 90° through the middle of the week.
Models show a slight chance of showers Wednesday afternoon and Friday afternoon. However, most of us will remain dry.
The best chance of rain, at this point, is Sunday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.