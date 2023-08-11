(WAND) - Summer heat dominates our weather through the weekend.
Today and Saturday will be the hottest and most humid days with highs well into the 80s with heat indices in the mid-to-upper-90s.
Showers and storms will move across Central Illinois through midday mainly across the north. More showers and storms are possible to the southwest tonight and early Saturday.
Much of Saturday will be mostly sunny and dry.
Another round of showers and storms arrives Sunday into early Monday. Heavy rain is possible at this time.
Any of the storms that develop through the weekend could become strong to severe.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
