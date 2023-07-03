(WAND) - It'll be a hot and humid Independence Day for Central Illinois.
Patchy morning fog gives way to a few spotty showers this afternoon with highs well into the 80s.
More patchy fog is expected tonight as lows drop into the 60s.
Hot and humid conditions for the Fourth of July with highs reaching 90°. While a few showers are possible in the afternoon, conditions should be dry for fireworks.
A cold front approaching Wednesday afternoon could bring strong to severe storms back to the area through the evening hours.
A few showers linger into Thursday, but it'll won't be as hot and humid. Highs will be around 80°.
More wet weather is likely this weekend.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
