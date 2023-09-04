(WAND) - Labor Day across Central Illinois will be hot and humid.
Highs today and tomorrow will top out around 90°, but it'll feel closer to 100° with the humidity.
A few scattered showers and storms will pop up this afternoon and evening and a few more are possible Tuesday afternoon mainly to the east.
Our best chance of seeing showers and storms (some strong) will be Wednesday as a cold front moves through the area.
After another very warm and humid day Wednesday with highs in the upper-80s, it cools off.
Highs later this week into the weekend will be in the low-80s with overnight lows in the 50s.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
