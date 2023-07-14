(WAND) - Hot and humid conditions kick off the weekend across Central Illinois.
Highs Friday will reach around 90°, but the humidity will make it feel hotter.
Morning fog gives way to a sun and cloud mix and then scattered showers and storms later Friday
We'll see a better chance of showers and storms moving across the area tonight into early Saturday.
Much of the weekend will be dry across Central Illinois, although a few isolated showers are possible Saturday afternoon.
Highs will be in the mid-80s.
A better chance of showers and storms returns Sunday evening into Monday morning.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
