(WAND) - A brief cool down is on the way to Central Illinois.
However, it's going to be a hot and humid Thursday. Highs will top out around 90° and a few showers and storms are possible.
Once the cold front passes, skies will partially clear tonight as lows drop to the low-60s.
Plenty of sunshine is forecast Friday with highs in the low-80s with less humidity.
It'll remain pleasant this weekend with highs in the low-to-mid-80s.
While a pop-up shower can't be ruled out Saturday, we'll see increasing rain chances Sunday afternoon and Sunday night.
Hot and humid weather returns next week with highs in the low-to-mid-90s.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
