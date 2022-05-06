(WAND WEATHER)- It looks like we're jumping right over spring into summer across Central Illinois.
After another cool and rainy day Friday with highs in the 50s, the rain comes to an end tonight.
Skies become mostly sunny Saturday with highs approaching 70°.
While an isolated shower or two can't be ruled out Mother's Day, it looks mostly dry with highs in the low-to-mid-70s.
Hot and humid weather takes over next with highs in the mid-80s Monday and well into the 80s to near 90° the rest of the week.
Rain chances next week, while not zero, are on the low side.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.