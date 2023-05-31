(WAND) - Hot and humid weather will last through Friday across Central Illinois.
A few isolated showers and storms are possible Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday afternoon and evening. However, most hometowns will remain dry.
If you're lucky enough to get under one of those showers or storms, heavy rain could fall.
Highs today and Thursday will be around 90°. However, it'll feel warmer with the humidity.
Highs Friday and Saturday will be in the low-90s.
Humidity levels drop off this weekend, but it'll still be hot.
Sunday's highs will be around 90°.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
