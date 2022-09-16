(WAND WEATHER) - Hot and humid conditions take over this weekend across Central Illinois.
It'll be muggy and warm Friday with a sun and cloud mix and highs in the low-to-mid-80s.
It gets even hotter and more humid this weekend. Along with breezy conditions, highs will reach the upper-80s.
A few showers and thunderstorms are possible around daybreak Sunday.
A better chance of showers and storms are likely Sunday evening and Sunday night. Some could become strong to severe.
We'll experience even hotter temperatures into the middle of next week.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
