(WAND) - Another round of strong to severe thunderstorms are possible today across Central Illinois.
As low pressure moves out of the Plains on its way eastward, periods of showers and storms are likely into tonight.
Like Wednesday, a few of the storms could become strong to severe. We had a couple of severe storms last evening that brought down some trees.
Highs today will be in the mid-70s and as the showers depart Friday, highs will only be in the upper-60s.
More sunshine is on tap for the weekend, and it will warm up quickly.
After highs approach 80° Saturday, we'll be in the mid-80s Sunday, and near 90° for Memorial Day and early next week!
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
