(WAND) - It's going to feel like summer across Central Illinois this week.
A hot and humid weather pattern is locked in across the Midwest.
Under a sun and cloud mix today and tomorrow, highs will reach well into the 80s to around 90°.
We'll creep into the low-90s Thursday through Saturday, but the humidity will make it feel hotter.
While an isolated shower can't be ruled out later today, we'll see a slightly better chance of isolated showers or storms during the afternoon hours Wednesday through Friday.
A cold front on Saturday will bring an end to the rain chances.
However, temperatures will only drop off into the upper-80s.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
