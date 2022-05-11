(WAND WEATHER)- Record or near record highs are possible across Central Illinois today and tomorrow.
High temperatures will be around 90° through Thursday, but once you factor in the humidity, it'll feel closer to 100°.
Other than an isolated shower or storm this morning, dry conditions will stick around until later Friday.
Shower and thunderstorm chances go up Friday night into Saturday night. Some of the storms Friday night could be on the strong side.
As we head into the weekend, highs drop back to the low-80s Saturday and into the upper-70s Sunday.
More showers and storms are possible Sunday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
