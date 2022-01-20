MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A total of 1,580 homes were sold in Macon County in 2021, and the housing market appears just as hot for 2022.
Right now, supply and demand is driving the market higher than ever before.
"Our inventory normally runs in Macon County 4 to 500 homes - possibly 600 homes - at the market at any one time. To give you an idea right now, there are 126 active listings in the whole county," Tom Brinkoetter, owner and managing broker of Brinkoetter Realators told WAND News.
This lack of inventory has left buyers scrambling to win bids for the few available homes.
Brinkoetter's research found in Macon County, sales are up 6%, sales prices are up 9% and there is a 47% drop in the average number of days a house sits on the market.
"We have a very extreme lack of inventory and interest rates are very, very low," Brinkoetter added.
But he expects the demand to slowly come down, when the Federal Reserve raises interest rates this year.
"We haven't seen a drop off in demand yet, but as those interest rates creep up, we do expect demand to slow a little bit," Brinkoetter explained.
With slowing demand, the public will likely come a slowing of soaring home prices. That could possibly signal the end of a two-year market high.
