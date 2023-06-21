(WAND) - Summer officially arrives today and it'll be another hot one across Central Illinois.
Highs will close in on 90° today with hazy sunshine and a nice breeze.
While most of us will stay dry Thursday, some isolated showers are possible with highs in the upper-80s.
More sunshine is expected Friday and Saturday. Friday's highs will reach the upper-80s, but we'll soar into the low-to-mid-90s Saturday.
Our best chance to some much-needed rain will be late Saturday night into Monday.
A few thunderstorms are possible Sunday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
