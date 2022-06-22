(WAND WEATHER) - Hot weather will continue across Central Illinois through Saturday.
Now that it's officially summer, we don't have to say it feels "summer-like".
Highs today will reach 90° and the upper-80s to around 90° Thursday and Friday.
Dry weather will persist through Saturday when scattered showers and thunderstorms arrive.
These will continue into daybreak Sunday.
After that, we cool down to the low-to-mid-80s early next week.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.