(WAND) - Hot weather sticks around through Sunday across Central Illinois.
Highs today and tomorrow will reach the upper-80s and then the low-to-mid-90s this weekend.
While isolated showers are possible this afternoon, most of us will stay dry.
Plenty of sunshine is forecast Friday and Saturday.
Our best chance of rain arrives late Saturday night into Sunday morning. It won't be enough to offset the worsening drought conditions, but it'll be welcomed.
Temperatures drop back into the mid-80s early next week.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
