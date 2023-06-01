(WAND) - Hot weather will stick around Central Illinois for the next week.
The good news is that we'll lose the high humidity this weekend.
Isolated showers and storms are possible this afternoon as highs reach 90° again. Those will fade away in the early evening hours and it'll be muggy and warm overnight.
A few more showers and storms are possible Friday afternoon and evening mainly across our western hometowns.
A front dropping in Saturday will squeeze out some of the humidity. So, while it'll still be hot this weekend, it won't be as humid.
Highs Saturday will top out in the low-to-mid-90s and reach 90° Sunday.
Early next week, highs will in the mid-to-upper-80s with lows falling back into the 50s.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
