RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - A man accused of stealing cash in a Rantoul hotel robbery has been arrested.
Police said it happened Thursday night at a hotel in the 400 block of S. Murray Road. At that time, an employee said a suspect entered the business demanding money.
Officers said the suspect had a towel wrapped around his head, indicating the presence of a possible firearm. Pablo D. Molina, 43, is accused of stealing an unknown amount of money and fleeing the area.
Law enforcement responded to the scene at about 11:50 p.m. Thursday.
Police identified a possible suspect vehicle with security camera footage. They then conducted a traffic stop at about 11:14 a.m. Friday at Century Boulevard and Champaign Avenue and took Molina, who is from Sullivan, into custody.
Molina faces an aggravated robbery charge in Champaign County.
Rantoul police want anyone with information to call them at (217)892-2103. Those who want to stay anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (217)373-8477, visit this website or use the "P3 Tips" mobile app.
