DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois has now entered into the bridge phase of the Restore Illinois plan. That means businesses can increase their capacity limits.
The biggest changes in capacity limits are for event venues, museums, and zoos, which can increase their capacity limits from 25 percent to 60 percent.
Horve Hospitality regional operations manager Brit Mckinney said this allows their venues to have more normal sized events.
"The new bridge program allows 250 in occupancy, (and) that is only non-vaccinated people," Mckinney said. "Anybody vaccinated doesn't count toward that. So it really opens up our ability to have those big group events and really get business flowing again at all of our properties."
Mckinney said after a tough year, officials are already seeing summer bookings.
"A lot of our properties are selling out on the weekends again," Mckinney said. "We're really seeing that influx both in occupancy and average daily rate."
Horve Hospitality has five properties in Illinois, and at one point, they were really struggling.
"At the height of COVID-19, some of our five properties were down as low as two, three, four percent occupancy for the week, and that's just not operational and we couldn't keep it up," Mckinney added.
Other businesses like the Children's Museum of Illinois also struggled financially.
"Being closed and then reopening during the pandemic has caused quite a bit of more overhead for us to spend on cleaning supplies, on staffing resources. So being able to earn more revenue eases that up a little bit," said president and CEO Abby Koester.
Now with new mitigations, these places are excited to welcome patrons back in a more normal way.
"But it just brings so much joy to everyone who has had to wait for kids to come in," Koester said. "You hear laughter, you hear families playing, you hear the sounds of the exhibits."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.