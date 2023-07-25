(WAND) - A heat wave is building across Central Illinois with the hottest weather of the summer on the way.
With plenty of sunshine today and tomorrow, highs will reach the low-to-mid-90s. Higher humidity will push the heat index to 100° Wednesday.
A few showers and storms could develop by daybreak Wednesday with a better chance of scattered strong to severe storms Wednesday afternoon and evening.
Thursday and Friday will be the hottest days of the week and the summer, so far.
Highs will reach the mid-to-upper-90s. However, the humidity will make it feel more like 105°-115°!
Scattered showers and storms are possible Friday night into Saturday and, again, Sunday night into Monday.
It'll still be hot this weekend.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
