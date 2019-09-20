GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (WAND) — A unique challenge is back at Six Flags for the second year.
Six Flags’ 30-hour Coffin Challenge will take place as part of this year’s Fright Fest. This year there will be more money on the line and more reasons to fear.
Thousands of people are expected to participate in the challenge.
Here's how it works: when the sun goes down, participants will climb into their coffins and go through a series of elimination challenges. The goal is to withstand all of the challenges, which may include "sharing a coffin with scaly, slithering reptiles, munching on giant cockroaches or competing in the Newlydead Game," the release says.
The final person to rise out of the coffin will win the grand prize.
The park will provide food and drinks, one bathroom break every three hours, and phone chargers to make sure participants can keep their friends and family updated.
The challenge is happening at Six Flags locations across the country.
