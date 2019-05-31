SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois House has approved a budget bill, which now heads to the state Senate.
Specific details about the contents of the budget have not been released Friday night, but the plan did pass with an 83-35 vote, according to BlueRoomStream. The bipartisan measure had support from House GOP Leader Jim Durkin and House Speaker Mike Madigan.
“The House approved a bipartisan budget bill in coordination with Leader Durkin,” Madigan said late Friday. “The work of this House is not done. We have adjourned for (Friday night) and will return (Saturday) to continue working in a bipartisan manner to finish the remaining work.”
Rep. Dan Brady (R) Durkin says the budget funds education, pays down debt and makes pension payments. Durkin added that he believes a balanced budget plan is on the table.
“It’s a please to say we have a balanced budget this year,” he said. “(Friday night) is the start of us finishing up this year working on a budget that is balanced.”
The House will be back at work at 10 a.m. Saturday.