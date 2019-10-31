WASHINGTON D.C., (WAND) - The House passed a resolution to approve impeachment proceedings for President Donald Trump.
The impeachment inquiry into Trump stems from the president's dealings in Ukraine. The inquiry includes numerous hearings, depositions and subpoenas of present and former Trump administration officials and other figures.
The house adopted the resolution on Thursday morning. The vote was 232 to 196 with Republicans objecting to the Democratic inquiry, calling it a farce.
House Democrats will now hold public hearings in the next few weeks to present testimony against Trump.
Only two House Democrats voted against the inquiry. Those include, Democratic Rep. Collin Peterson from Minnesota and Rep. Jeff Van Drew from New Jersey. No Republicans voted in favor of the resolution.
Ahead of the vote, Trump treated that the "Impeachment Hoax is hurting our Stock Market."
The Impeachment Hoax is hurting our Stock Market. The Do Nothing Democrats don’t care!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2019
He then tweeted again after the vote passed.
The Greatest Witch Hunt In American History!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2019
This vote was just a vote to formalize the impeachment proceedings. The inquiry will continue under the protocols described in the resolution. Democrats expect there will be at least two more weeks of closed depositions and public hearings could start in November.
The White House has released a scathing statement in response to the House's vote.
"The President has done nothing wrong, and the Democrats know it," the White House said. "Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats’ unhinged obsession with this illegitimate impeachment proceeding does not hurt President Trump; it hurts the American people. The Democrats are choosing every day to waste time on a sham impeachment — a blatantly partisan attempt to destroy the President."
The White House added that Democrats have "done nothing more than enshrine unacceptable violations of due process into House rules" and accused them of wanting "to render a verdict without giving the Administration a chance to mount a defense."
"That is unfair, unconstitutional, and fundamentally un-American," the statement said.